Police are warning the public a convicted sex offender was released from jail on Thursday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Winston George Thomas, 40, is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls, said information from the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

Thomas has finished serving about nine months for for breaching the abstain condition of his a probation order in Headingley Correctional Institution.

Thomas has a history of sexual and violent offences and though he participated in some treatment programming in the past, he is still considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner, the MIHRSOU said.

Thomas has a lengthy criminal record with arrests dating back to 2003. He has been convicted for sexual assault, break and enter, aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer.

He broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman in 2003. Three years later he was convicted of sexually assaulting another woman and in 2008 he received another conviction for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Thomas will be subject to supervised probation until 2019 and is has a lifetime weapons ban. He will not be allowed to drink alcohol or take drugs, and has a curfew of 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about Thomas who wishes to speak to a police officer is asked to call the sex offender unit at 204-984-1888.

Any concerns can also be directed to the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, any RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (toll free at 1-800-222-8477).