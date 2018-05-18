Skip to Main Content
Winnipeggers ready and waiting for royal wedding

Notifications

Video

Winnipeggers ready and waiting for royal wedding

CBC's Erin Brohman spoke to people prepping for the big day.
CBC's Erin Brohman spoke to people prepping for the big day. 2:27
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us