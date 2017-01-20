Winnipeg human rights activist Rosie O'Connor wants her voice to be one of thousands heard at Saturday's Women's March on Washington.

The march, planned for the day after Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, is expected to draw thousands of people to protest his election and what many have characterized as misogynist behaviour, and to call for equality.

"The Women's March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights," the website for the event says.

O'Connor, a former employee of Child and Family Services, said she sees the march as a vehicle for her to voice her anger and fear over Trump's policies.

"I was so devastated when he was elected, I felt my world was shaken," she said.

"It was almost like I felt after 9/11. That's how big of a deal it was for me. I was scared to death. Then I heard about the Women's March on Washington. And I felt there was some place I could take that anger and that fear, and the hope that something would change."

O'Connor decided to book a flight and contact her American cousins on Facebook. They will be joining her in Washington.

"It's a catharsis, I hope. I also hope it brings about change. Or at least have some people in the U.S. pause before they make the dramatic changes they are insinuating they are going to at this point," she said.

"The Republicans can take notice with this kind of opposition to this president and to the agenda they are suggesting they are going to put forward."

Solidarity march in Winnipeg

Sister marches are being held across Canada, including one in Winnipeg. More than 600 such marches are planned worldwide, according to organizers.

Jen Glenwright is a manager for the newcomer literacy program with the Immigrant Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba, one of the organizing partners of the Manitoba event. She'll be participating in the Winnipeg march on Saturday, along with others from IRCOM.

"We are not focusing on the anti-Trump sentiment. We are trying to distance ourselves from that," she said.

"We want to focus more on not just what is happening in the United States, but also what is happening in our own backyard in Canada. We want to empower women and the newcomers we work with at IRCOM."

Jen Glenwright works with IRCOM, one of the organizing partners of a Winnipeg event planned to show solidarity for Saturday's Women's March on Washington. (supplied)

Glenwright says that includes Muslims who are afraid of what they're seeing in the U.S., and are concerned it could transfer into Canada.

She says Winnipeggers will stand in solidarity with all those who have been marginalized within Canada and abroad.

"At this time it's easy to feel powerless,"said Glenwright.

"We do live in a country where free speech is encouraged and ideally everyone is going to feel a bit more powerful and taking matters into their own hands by joining in the march."

'We will not bow down'

Although the focus is on Jan. 21 and the march for now, Glenwright is hoping the day sparks the start of a new movement.

"We will not be silent. We will not bow down. Everyone should have equal rights,"she said.

The solidarity march in Winnipeg is open to everyone who wants to take a stand and support the rights of women, Glenwright said, and she expects there will be a lot of men joining in the march.

"I think we have a lot of allies. I think there is a lot happening right now that people simply won't stand for and this is an opportunity to voice our protest and concern."

The Winnipeg Women's March starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Centre Court in Portage Place, and will involve speakers, music and drumming.

The march will take place along Portage Avenue, past the U.S. consulate at 201 Portage Ave. (at Main Street) before heading back to Portage Place.