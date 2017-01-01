Tara Davis says she was excited to experience Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, when she arrived on New Year's Eve.

However, the Winnipegger said it became clear the city was on high alert when she went to Taksim Square to watch the fireworks.

"There was a lot of security. There were 5,000 police officers at the square last night," she said, adding many were holding large guns.

Davis went back to her hotel to sleep after the clock struck midnight, but an hour later a gunman entered a crowded nightclub and opened fire, killing at least 39 people and wounding 69 others.

The gunman shot his way into the Reina nightclub around 1:15 a.m. The Dogan news agency says the dead included a victim from Canada.

"It is hard to wrap my mind around, honestly. I haven't fully," Davis said.

When she woke up New Year's Day, her phone was full of messages from home. Once she realized what had happened, Davis let everyone know she was okay and then the tragedy sunk in.

"I thought awful, you know, those poor people, their families. Why does this keep happening to people?"

Davis had read about the June attack at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport, which left 42 dead, and was aware of the climate in the country before she arrived. But she said it's different following the violence from Winnipeg than it is from inside the same city.

"Anyone I've spoken to here insists that, 'We don't let it affect us.' They are adamant about that," she said. "What they say is that these terrorists are trying to isolate them, trying to keep people from coming here and if that happens then they succeed."

Tara Davis says that the streets of Istanbul are bustling the day after an attack at a nightclub. (Tara Davis/Submitted)

On Sunday, she said the streets were bustling just like the day before. Although the Turkish news broadcasted updates of the attack, regular life was continuing on.

Davis will fly out of the city on Jan. 3 on the next leg of a five-week holiday. Until then, she wants to make sure she still experiences the city but she will continue to take precautions and be careful.

"It's important for me to go to those places and tell them I care about their lives," she said.

Canadians in Istanbul were urged to avoid the area of the attack and contact consular assistance in the case of an emergency.