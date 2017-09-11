Winnipeggers with connections to areas now in Hurricane Irma's path can only watch the images of the storm's wrath and hope their homes and loved ones are safe.

Nikki Cameron, originally from Winnipeg, moved to Key West with her husband Gerald in 1999. They left their home three days ago and now the couple is not sure if they have a house to return to after Hurricane Irma went through the Florida Keys.

"When we go back to our house, if it's still standing, then we start with the cleanup," Nikki Cameron said.

The first photos of the area since Irma went through show boats flipped over and scattered through the streets, vehicles destroyed and submerged in water and power lines leaning precariously over homes.

Cameron's business, a salon has been destroyed — a photo found by a family friend show the walls have collapsed into the building, the roof is gone and the business is completely surrounded by water.

Nikki Cameron's friend sent her a photo of what used to be her Key West salon. (Submitted by Nikki Cameron)

Tracelyn Cornelius, is also watching the storm closely.

While she now lives in Winnipeg, Cornelius is originally from the Barbuda and Antigua Islands. The Caribbean nation was pummeled by Hurricane Irma last week and Cornelius has been watching the devastation through media reports.

She last visited the islands two years ago and says seeing places she's been too left completely destroyed has been difficult. "It's been a rough week for me," she said.

"You look at pictures and you listen to people tell their stories and you know these people and you know these places and you've been to these places and to just see them devastated like that—everything was just totally destroyed."

Cornelius said it's the stories coming from the island that are the hardest part of the coverage. She's heard of a family that had to tie themselves to a tree to keep from getting sucked up by the hurricane and another family of seven that had to ride out the storm in a closet.

"You're looking at children here, you're looking at women, and you're looking at the elderly who have lived through this," she said. "The stories I've heard are life-changing."

Help needed now and down the road

Cornelius says the people of Barbuda urgently need help, both immediately and for the future when the population returns from Antigua where they`ve been evacuated to during the storm.

She's encouraging Winnipeggers to give to the Red Cross' efforts in Barbuda and Antigua.

"Apart from just rebuilding schools, and roads, and houses and the hospitals and stuff like that, these children are going to need some therapy and they are definitely going to have to look at ways as to how to withstand hurricanes of this nature in the future.

'We are trying to keep positive'

Cameron rode out the hurricane at her parents' home in Cape Canaveral after Key West was evacuated. Despite being further north in Florida debris still littered the streets, Cameron said.

"We've had a few hurricanes, but nothing like this one," she said, describing the remnants of fences, trees and the neighbour's roof strewn across the street in front of her parents' home on Monday morning.

About 30,000 people followed orders to leave the Keys as the storm closed in, and around 6.4 million people left other evacuated areas across Florida.

Sunday night, Cape Canaveral was slammed with winds gusting to 136 km/h and sustained hurricane winds at more than 100 km/h, Cameron said.

"It's very stressful right now. We are trying to keep positive. We are just happy that here we are OK and my parents are OK and most of my friends and family got out of everything and they are OK," she said.

Nikki and Gerald Cameron, who moved to Key West in 1999, have dealt with hurricanes before, but nothing like Hurricane Irma, Nikki says. (Nikki Cameron/Submitted)

The monster storm arrived in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, hitting the Keys first. It weakened to a Category 2 as it made its way to the Tampa area, but the winds and storm surge continued.

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida lost power. Cameron said her parents' house hasn't had power for a day, and her home in Key West has been without power for five days.

Nikki Cameron says they are just starting to assess the damage from Hurricane Irma in Florida. (Submitted by Nikki Cameron)

Other photos from Key West show buildings with their roofs partially gone and water in the streets.

Irma was the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic, where it peaked as a Category 5 with a wind speed of 300 km/h.

There have been no immediate reports of deaths in Florida but in the Caribbean, at least 24 were people were killed.

More than 300 Canadians have reached out to the Canadian government for help, officials said, and Global Affairs Canada is aware of more than 9,000 Canadians who were in the path of Irma and Hurricane Jose, which formed after Irma.

Florida officials are not letting people back into the Keys, saying there are water hazards including sunken boats, downed power lines and floating appliances, so Cameron said she will just have to wait and worry.

She was told she won't be able to go see what's left of her home for at least three days.

"You might think the winters are crazy, but I have to tell you, hurricane season down here is much crazier," she said.