A former Winnipegger doesn't know if she has a house to return to after Hurricane Irma went on a destructive path through the Florida Keys.

"When we go back to our house, if it's still standing, then we start with the cleanup," Nikki Cameron said.

As the first photos of the area emerge on Monday morning, Cameron's hopes may be dashed. Boats are flipped over and scattered through the streets, vehicles are destroyed and submerged in water and power lines lean precariously over homes.

Not much is left of the Key West salon Cameron owns, as can be seen in a photo sent by a friend who stayed behind. The walls have collapsed into the building, the roof is gone and the business is completely surrounded by water.

Nikki Cameron's friend sent her a photo of what used to be her Key West salon. (Submitted by Nikki Cameron)

Cameron rode out the hurricane at her parents' home in Cape Canaveral as Key West, where she has a home and the salon, was evacuated.

Cape Canaveral, further north in Florida near Orlando, was supposed to be safe, but even there, debris littered the streets, Cameron said.

"We've had a few hurricanes, but nothing like this one," she said, describing the remnants of fences, trees and the neighbour's roof strewn across the street in front of her parents' home on Monday morning.

Cameron, originally from Winnipeg, moved to Key West with her husband Gerald in 1999. They left their home three days ago, not sure what they would return to.

About 30,000 people followed orders to leave the Keys as the storm closed in, and around 6.4 million people left evacuated areas across Florida.

Sunday night, Cape Canaveral was slammed with winds gusting to 136 km/h and sustained hurricane winds at more than 100 km/h, Cameron said.

"It's very stressful right now. We are trying to keep positive. We are just happy that here we are OK and my parents are OK and most of my friends and family got out of everything and they are OK," she said.

Nikki and Gerald Cameron, who moved to Key West in 1999, have dealt with hurricanes before, but nothing like Hurricane Irma, Nikki says. (Nikki Cameron/Submitted)

The monster storm arrived in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, hitting the Keys first. It weakened to a Category 2 as it made its way to the Tampa area, but the winds and storm surge continued.

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida lost power. Cameron said her parents' house hasn't had power for a day, and her home in Key West has been without power for five days.

Cameron said she's trying to stay positive despite evidence of the storm's impact.

Nikki Cameron says they are just starting to assess the damage from Hurricane Irma in Florida. (Submitted by Nikki Cameron)

She lives in a stilt house, more than three metres high, but the storm surge was recorded to have been higher in the area.

"We are worried that that Key is pretty much annihilated," she said.

Other photos from Key West show buildings with their roofs partially gone and water in the streets.

Irma was the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic, where it peaked as a Category 5 with a wind speed of 300 km/h.

There have been no immediate reports of deaths in Florida but in the Caribbean, at least 24 were people were killed.

More than 300 Canadians have reached out to the Canadian government for help, officials said, and Global Affairs Canada is aware of more than 9,000 Canadians who were in the path of Irma and Hurricane Jose, which formed after Irma.

Boats lie in the road after Hurricane Irma powered through Key West. (Submitted by Nikki Cameron )

Florida officials are not letting people back into the Keys, saying there are water hazards including sunken boats, downed power lines and floating appliances, so Cameron said she will just have to wait and worry.

She was told she won't be able to go see what's left of her home for at least three days.

"You might think the winters are crazy, but I have to tell you, hurricane season down here is much crazier," she said.