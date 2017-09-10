As Hurricane Irma hammers Florida, a former Winnipegger who has lived there for more than 30 years says this is the worst storm she's ever seen.

"I think this is the most scared I've been," said Barbara Riess. "Because we've been through many tropical storms and we've been through the odd hurricane, but I think this is the most scared I've been."

Reiss and her husband are staying with their son in Miami after people in their home city of Naples were ordered to evacuate.

When they left Saturday morning, the weather was relatively calm, with clouds just starting to roll in and the wind beginning to pick up. As they drove east to Miami, approximately 200 kilometres away, the weather grew steadily worse.

"It's a huge tropical storm. The palm trees are bending over and it's just sheets of rain and I think the wind gusts are about 80 miles an hour right now."

At first, their son had come to stay with them in Naples, but the track of the storm changed and the west coast of Florida is now expected to get the worst of the storm.

Naples is known for its mansions and yachts along the coast. Riess lives in a home right next to the water, and owns several other properties in Naples. She said she worried a storm surge could flood her home, and hopes nobody dies.

Irma was at one time the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic, with a peak wind speed of 300 km/h. It left more than 20 people dead across the Caribbean.

It was expected to pick up strength as it moved north over the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged around 6.4 million people to leave the area. "Pray, pray for everybody in Florida," Scott said on Fox News Sunday.

Riess said she's glad they left when they did. "I didn't want to have to get on a roof and wave a white flag in the air."

The storm started to blast the Florida Keys with 215 km/h winds Sunday morning.

Around 127,000 people are in shelters across the state, and more than a million people lost power.

In Miami, Riess said she still has power, and is watching the news closely. Although she's worried about her property back home, she's thankful she had a place to go to escape the storm.

"At the end of the day you can replace all those things so we're just glad that we're safe and our family's safe."

The Category 4 hurricane could be one of the most damaging storms to hit Florida in the last 25 years.

In 1992, Hurricane Andrew smashed into suburban Miami with winds topping 265 km/h, damaging or destroying more than 125,000 homes. The damage in Florida totaled $26 billion, and at least 40 people died.