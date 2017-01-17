​Opening a microbrewery or body-modification parlour in Winnipeg will soon involve jumping through fewer regulatory hoops.

This morning, council's property committee will consider a series of changes to the city's land-use rules, based on a review of what's officially known as the Winnipeg Zoning Bylaw.

One of those changes would modernize city rules regarding breweries, which are only allowed in industrial areas right now. A report to council's property committee in July 2016 suggested this is problematic for the city's nascent craft-brewing industry, because breweries may be more desirable in commercial areas.

Another change would allow microbreweries, wineries and distilleries to sell their wares to other restaurants, bars and wholesalers.

Property committee is also considering the elimination of a public-hearing requirement for tattoo and body-piercing parlours.

Currently, what are formally known as "body-modification establishments" can not be set up without a public hearing. Planners say they are rarely rejected at these hearings and ought to be considered a permitted use in most commercial areas.

A total of 75 zoning-bylaw amendments will be presented to council's property committee today. Other amendments include changes to regulations governing care homes, secondary suites and parking.

If approved today, the amendments face approval from executive policy committee on Wednesday and then council as a whole on Jan. 25.