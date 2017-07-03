Sprains and strains account for most of the injuries that led City of Winnipeg employees to miss work in 2016.

A report on lost time, prepared for council's executive policy committee, found strains and sprains accounted for 62 per cent of municipal-worker lost time due to injuries in 2016.

A distant second on the list were contusions and bruises, which accounted for eight per cent of lost time due to injury last year.

The city also tracked dozens of other injuries, including cuts, fractures, concussions, crush injuries, burns, animal bites and exposure to parasites, blood and bodily fluids.

Overall, the report concluded the amount of time lost due to injury in Winnipeg has remained "relatively consistent" since 2008.

In 2016, there were slightly fewer injuries that resulted in lost time than there were in 2015 — but the injuries that did occur were more severe.