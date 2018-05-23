Winnipeg worker dies at city's water treatment plant

A Winnipeg worker is dead after an accident at the city's water treatment plant on Tuesday morning.

Moira Geer, director of Winnipeg water and waste, sent an email to department staff informing them of the accident and the man's death.

"It is with great sadness that I am advising that one of our co-workers at the water treatment plant was involved in an accident this morning and has since succumbed to his injuries," she wrote.

"We are working very closely with Workplace Safety and Health to determine what happened and want to assure you that safety remains our number 1 priority."

Counsellors will go to the plant to provide support to employees, she said.

"Out of respect for our colleague, flags will be lowered at all city buildings to half-mast. Our thoughts and condolences are with this employee's loved ones and friends."

City council's water and waste committee held a moment of silence for the employee on Wednesday.

There was no information immediately available about how the man died or how old he was.

Winnipeg's water treatment plant opened in 2009 at the Deacon Reservoir, east of the Red River Floodway in the rural municipality of Springfield. The $300-million plant treats about 215 million litres of water daily, the city website says.

The workplace fatality is the first for the City of Winnipeg since Feb. 14, 2017, when Winnipeg Transit operator Irvine Jubal Fraser was stabbed at the University of Manitoba's Fort Garry campus.

A total of 18 city workers have died on the job since the city started tracking workplace fatalities in 1978, communications director Felicia Wiltshire said.

This figure does not include workers who have died of illnesses related to their work, she said.