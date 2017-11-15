A 27-year-old woman from Winnipeg has died in Cambodia, her family says.

Abbey Amisola and her British friend Natalie Jade Seymour, 22, were found dead at a hostel in the city of Kampot, in southern Cambodia, on Tuesday morning.

Her sister, Anna Amisola, told the CBC her family is working with a Cambodian funeral home to bring the body back to Canada. Winnipeg police visited the family on Tuesday night to tell them Amisola had died.

Cambodian immigration officials posted online that Amisola and Seymour weren't feeling well the night before their bodies were found, with severe diarrhea and vomiting. Media in Cambodia reported they had taken over-the-counter medicine.

They were found unconscious at the Monkey Republic Guest House and were taken to hospital and pronounced dead, Cambodian officials said.

The two women had been feeling unwell and had visited a pharmacy to get medication, staff at the hostel said in an online message to CBC News. Police are investigating the possible causes of the death, Monkey Republic staff said, and the families of the two women have been in contact with the British and Canadian embassies.

"The staff at Monkey Republic are devastated by the tragic deaths of the two young women yesterday morning," hostel owner Lee Verlander said through Facebook Messenger.

A statement in Khmer, the Cambodian language, posted on Facebook by the Cambodian immigration office in Kampot, said investigators suspect the women died after taking too much of the medication. Images of the bunk beds at the hostel and the women's passports were also posted online.

A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said in an email that the department is aware of media reports indicating a Canadian citizen had died in Cambodia.

"Consular officials in Cambodia are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information and stand ready to provide consular assistance," the statement said.

Amisola was a member of the Manitoba Teachers' Society and had left for a year-long trip across Asia at the start of September, social media posts from friends said.

"We are touched and saddened to hear about the sudden passing of our MTS member Abbey Gail Amisola. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Abbey's family and those who knew her," Norm Gould, president of the teachers society, said in an emailed statement.