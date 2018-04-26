'Fierce Winnipeg pride': Whiteout Street Parties expanding again for playoffs' second round

The Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Street Party is expanding again.

Organizers of the party, held outside Bell MTS Place for Jets' home games during the playoffs, are pushing the boundaries of the event eastward down Graham Street for the first Round 2 home game against the Nashville Predators, on May 1.

The next round of parties will be able to accommodate an additional 5,000 fans, bringing the total to 20,000.

"In Round 1 we saw the city come out in an unprecedented wave of support for their city," said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg in a release.

"The Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party has put our city on the map. People from across North America were amazed by the energy of our hockey fans, as well as our fierce Winnipeg pride."

What does it cost to throw a Jets playoff party? 1:54

The expansion will see the party grow from Donald Street south of Portage Avenue to Graham Avenue up to Garry Street as well as Smith Street between Graham and Portage Avenues. (Submitted by Economic Development Winnipeg) Organizers are also adding a new screen, measuring 11 metres by 6.7 metres, more vendors and amenities to accommodate the larger space.

Tuesday's street party will be the fourth since the Jets started their playoff run April 11.

Paying the price to party

Also part of today's announcement was a breakdown spelling out exactly how much is being spent on the parties.

According to Economic Development Winnipeg the three parties held so far cost a total of $394,000.

Of that True North Sports & Entertainment has kicked in $226,000 — including $30,000 to the city to help cover the cost of policing and rerouting transit buses around the party.

Economic Development Winnipeg has paid $28,000 to cover payment for street closures, barricades, and other required permits

Economic Development Winnipeg say the three parties held during the first round cost a total of $394,000. (Mike Sudoma/Canadian Press)

The remaining $140,000 is being covered by the City of Winnipeg through existing Council-approved budgets, according to the release from Economic Development Winnipeg.

Mayor Brian Bowman's office has committed $120,000 from the Civic Initiatives Fund to Economic Development Winnipeg "to support their leadership role in organizing the initial three street parties and for the duration of the Winnipeg Jets' post-season," the release said.

Political party?

The costs were revealed by Economic Development Winnipeg only hours after North Kildonan city councillor Jeff Browaty grilled the mayor over the costs at Winnipeg's city council.

Bowman had refused to give the costs at the time but did concede some of the money would come from his office's Civic Initiative Fund.

The first street party saw just Donald Street between Portage and Graham closed off for fans, but the space was expanded for the next game when an estimated 9,000 people showed up in a space designed for 5,500.

The second event added an extra block south of Graham, an alcohol-free zone for families at Millennium Library Park, two more viewing screens and even more vendors.

The party was expanded again for Game 5 of the series to make room for about 15,000.

Organizers estimate 35,000 people attended the three parties during the first round

For Round 2, Games 1 and 2 will be played in Nashville April 27 and 29, while Games 3 and 4 will be played in Winnipeg May 1 and 3.

The May 1 street party will start at 5 p.m. and the May 3 party gets underway at 7 p.m.