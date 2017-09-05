The City of Winnipeg is inviting public input on the next phase of a project to create a pedestrian- and bike-friendly corridor connecting Wolseley and West Alexander.

The end result of the project will be a "neighbourhood greenway" along Ruby Street and Banning Street to link the two neighbourhoods, ending at Palmerston Avenue on one side and Notre Dame Avenue on the other.

According to the city website, neighbourhood greenways are bike routes introduced on streets with low vehicle speeds and volumes to encourage pedestrian use as well, such as on Nassau Street in Winnipeg.

Residents can take an online survey on the city's website, or attend a drop-in street event on Friday at Greenway School.

The event will include street art, bike education, an obstacle course and a community barbeque. It runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 390 Burnell St.

The city started collecting information for greenway project in March and April of this year, and is scheduled to complete a recommended design report in December