People won't need too many layers to end 2016 in southern Manitoba.

New Year's Eve will be mild with a high of –7 C for Winnipeggers enjoying the final day of the year outside. People can also expect a mix of sun and cloud and a few more light flurries.

When the fireworks take to the sky in the evening temperatures are expected to be range from –11 C to –13 C.

"The first day of 2017 looks a little more seasonal," said CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

The new year will start with a high –14 C.

Winnipeg forecast for Dec. 31

High –7 C

Mix of sun and cloud

Wind southwest at 20 km/h in the morning, 15-20 km/h in the afternoon

Overnight low –15 C

Normals for this time of year are a high of -13 C and a low of -23 C.