People won't need too many layers to end 2016 in southern Manitoba.
New Year's Eve will be mild with a high of –7 C for Winnipeggers enjoying the final day of the year outside. People can also expect a mix of sun and cloud and a few more light flurries.
When the fireworks take to the sky in the evening temperatures are expected to be range from –11 C to –13 C.
"The first day of 2017 looks a little more seasonal," said CBC meteorologist John Sauder.
The new year will start with a high –14 C.
Winnipeg forecast for Dec. 31
- High –7 C
- Mix of sun and cloud
- Wind southwest at 20 km/h in the morning, 15-20 km/h in the afternoon
- Overnight low –15 C
Normals for this time of year are a high of -13 C and a low of -23 C.