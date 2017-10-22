Three Winnipeg men are facing drug and weapons charges after police raided a building in the Waverley West neighbourhood Saturday.

Police executed a search warrant at a residential suite at a building in the 2500 block of Waverley Street around 7:45 p.m.

Once inside, police said officers found 3.4 grams of crack cocaine, five grams of cocaine, six grams of shatter — a high concentration of THC derived from pot — and various drug-related packaging materials, digital scales, and cell phones.

Police said the drugs seized have a street value of just over $18,000.

As well as the drugs, police found roughly $3,000 in cash, a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine and an altered serial number, as well as 14 .30-06 ammunition cartridges.

A 21-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man are all facing numerous drugs and weapons related charges.