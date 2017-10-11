The failure of a multimillion-dollar water-treatment plant lawsuit has led Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle to place Winnipeg's legal department under a microscope.

City council's executive policy committee voted Wednesday to take a trio of actions in the wake of a failed city effort to recover up to $20 million from 10 contractors responsible for the design and construction of the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant, which was completed in 2009 at a cost of $300 million.

The lawsuit died after a city lawyer missed a six-year deadline, city chief administrative officer Doug McNeil revealed in September. He said he dismissed a veteran city lawyer as a result.

Since the dismissal, four city councillors have demanded more accountability from the city.

On Wednesday, the executive policy committee approved a motion that attempted to encompass the separate efforts of councillors Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert), Russ Wyatt (Transcona), John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry) and Scott Gillingham (St. James-Brooklands-Weston).

The committee voted to ask McNeil to produce a report that includes a chronology of events leading up to the failure of the lawsuit. It also called for the city auditor to review the actions of the legal services department and called for the city to retain outside legal council to review the court proceedings over the water-treatment lawsuit in an effort to see whether money could be recovered.

Before the vote, former city councillor Garth Steek slammed the city for its secrecy over the file, while Lukes accused Bowman of keeping councillors in the dark about the failure of the water-treatment lawsuit.