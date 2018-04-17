Water rescue plucks woman clinging to tree from icy Red River

A woman found clinging to a partially submerged tree in the icy Red River is safe after emergency crews rescued her following reports of screams for help on Saturday night.

The first call, around 10:20 p.m., reported yells in the area around the St. Norbert Community Centre on Pembina Highway south of the Perimeter Highway, said Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg police.

"We warn people about the dangers of thin ice and spring break-up, and often situations like this end in a tragedy. Luckily, in this case, someone heard the woman," Carver said.

A still from infrared video footage shows the woman holding onto the partially submerged tree as the water rescue team approaches with its craft. The video was shot from the Winnipeg Police Service's Air1 helicopter. (Winnipeg Police Service)

At first, officers couldn't find the woman, he said — so they called in the police helicopter, Air1. The helicopter used infrared technology and its ultra-bright searchlight to find her in the tree, which was partially submerged in the river in the area where ice gave way to open water.

It's still not clear how the woman ended up there, Carver said.

When officers found her, they called in the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's water rescue team, which sent a rescue craft out for her.

"It was cold last night. I cannot imagine being wet and having been in the river and trying to hold on," Carver said. "What happens if we hadn't been able to get there?"

'Don't move, all right?'

In video of the rescue released by police, the woman can be seen clinging to the tree. A man's voice — a police supervisor, Carver said — can be heard encouraging her, saying "Don't move, all right?" and "We're coming."

As the rescue craft was on its way to her, the woman told officers she was losing her grip, Carver said.

In total, it was just over 40 minutes from the time police arrived to the time she was safely on land, Carver said. She was taken to hospital to be checked out but didn't need to be admitted.

"I just think really great work on everyone's part," Carver said.

Carver said he got a call later from one of the officers who worked on the rescue, suggesting the police service's public information office share the video from the rescue to showcase that work.

"That resonated with me last night, so we moved to get the video he had as well as the video from Air 1," he said. "I like the opportunity to occasionally stand up here and just talk about a good story, and I think this was one of those."