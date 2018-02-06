The head of Winnipeg's public service says he has no concerns with the migration of the city's former garbage and recycling boss to a private-sector job with one of the city's two main solid-waste contractors.

In January, Daryl Doubleday informed the city he was resigning from his job as the manager of the solid waste division within the city's public works department.

This week, Doubleday began work with GFL Environmental, one of two private collection firms that handles most of Winnipeg's garbage and recycling collection. GFL and Miller Waste Systems were awarded their contracts in 2016 following a request for proposals managed by the public works department.​

​On Tuesday, City of Winnipeg chief administrative officer Doug McNeil said he was sorry to see Doubleday leave the city, but he rejected the suggestion there is anything untoward about the former city employee's career change.

"Daryl is a very professional, upstanding individual. We're really sorry we lost him to the private sector. He did come from the private sector," McNeil told reporters at city hall following an executive policy committee meeting.

McNeil said Doubleday is not the only official within the solid-waste division with intricate knowledge of GFL's contract.

"The people that remain in the solid-waste division are well aware of what the terms are of that contract and any discussion that we have with Daryl or anybody else at the firm will be about the terms of that contract. That information is known to both the city and the contractor," McNeil said.

Cooling-off wouldn't have applied: CAO

While Winnipeg's mayor has mused about instituting a cooling-off period for city officials who leave the public service for the private sector, McNeil said such a period would only apply to city department directors and top public servants, such as the CAO and the corporate services director.

"It wouldn't have applied to Daryl, anyway," McNeil said. "Daryl was a manager. You can't go down through the whole organization, because it just becomes ridiculous. But it does make sense for the senior managers in an organization."

GFL and Miller Waste Systems were awarded garbage and recycling collection contracts in 2016.​ Former solid waste manager Daryl Doubleday began work with GFL this week. (CBC)

GFL and Miller started collecting garbage and recyclables in Winnipeg in 2017, one year after the firms were selected as the successful applicants after a request for proposals administered by city finance official Ken Fargher.

Fargher also authored the 2016 report to city council that recommended GFL and Miller as the successful applicants. His report notes four city officials conducted the scoring of all the applicants.

As solid waste manager, Doubleday was one of those officials, McNeil said.

Doubleday was not immediately available for comment. His departure added to a long list of public works employees who have left the city over the past year.

Former public works director Lester Deane departed in May 2017 in what became a public spat with McNeil. Transportation engineers Luis Escobar, Scott Suderman and Steven Chapman quit their jobs with the city later in the year.

McNeil said city employees quit their jobs for a number of reasons, including pay and a desire to avoid the spotlight that sometimes comes with public service.

"Some of them would rather sit at their desk and do pure engineering," McNeil said, referring to the departed transportation engineers.

"We have an issue right now where we have one small pocket in the public-works department that we need to rebuild."

McNeil rejected the accusation, levelled by Deane last year, that the CAO does not act as a sufficient bulwark between elected officials and the public service.

"I will go to the end of the Earth to defend staff," said McNeil, defending his own performance in the midst of the controversy over the extension of the Sterling Lyon Parkway in late 2017, during which Chapman and Suderman quit.

"I don't single out individuals," the CAO said. "I stand on the fact that I didn't throw any individual under the bus."