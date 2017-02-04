Winnipeggers are coming together Saturday to walk for human rights.

The march was organized by Mayor Brian Bowman after the tragic fatal shootings of six Muslim men in a Quebec mosque last weekend.

Participants at Saturday's Walk For Human Rights. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

The walk is not a protest, but instead is to demonstrate that the city embraces diversity and will stand together in a united way, Bowman said earlier in the week.

"Now, more than ever, is a time for compassion. It is a time for us to embrace our values of openness, acceptance, and diversity, and it is a time to ensure fear does not triumph over hope and humanity," the Facebook page for the march says.

The march starts at The Forks at 12 p.m., beginning at the plaza by the Johnston Terminal. It will then proceed around the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.