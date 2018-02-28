2 cab companies, 3 ride-hailing firms licensed to operate under new Winnipeg vehicle-for-hire rules

Two cab companies and three ride-hailing services have been licensed to operate under Winnipeg's new vehicle-for-hire framework.

On Thursday, the Winnipeg Parking Authority takes over the responsibility of regulating taxis and other vehicles for hire from the provincial taxicab board, which effectively dissolves at the end of the day.

On Wednesday, the city said Unicity and Duffy's Taxi have been licensed as taxi dispatchers, while vehicle-for-hire firms TappCar, Cowboy Taxi and InstaRyde have also been licensed.

TappCar, based in Edmonton, plans to be on the road in Winnipeg on Friday. Cowboy Taxi is based out of Calgary and InstaRyde is a Toronto company.

U.S.-based Uber and Lyft have expressed interest in the Winnipeg market, but have balked at Manitoba Public Insurance's regulatory framework, which requires drivers to top up their personal motor-vehicle insurance.