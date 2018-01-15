A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg man police said was viciously beaten in August.

Mustafa Peyawary, 29, was found unresponsive in an apartment in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond neighbourhood on Aug. 13, 2017.

At the time, police said Peyawary had been assaulted over an extended period of time and the attack was not believed to be random.

Damir Kulic, 27, of Vancouver, and Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, of Edmonton, were charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday, Winnipeg police said investigators had identified a third suspect believed to have had involvement in the planning and organizing of Peyawary's death.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Vancouver on Jan. 10, a news release states.

Later that day, with the help of the Vancouver Police Department, the suspect was located in a residence in downtown Vancouver, the release said.

​The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

He was detained in B.C. until Winnipeg police investigators went to Vancouver to pick him up and return him to Winnipeg on Jan. 12.

He remains in custody.