Manitobans have more than a few choices when it comes to farmers' markets bursting with local goods and produce in the height of summer and well into fall, but come winter, those options dwindle.

That's one of the reasons Margo Malabar wanted to organize her own pop-up farmers' market, which will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Plus, she had a holiday to tie it into — Valentine's Day — and an idea for a location that seemed too good to pass up: Via Rail's historic Union Station on Main Street.

"Well, someone had mentioned it to me and I thought it was a great idea. I mean, VIA Rail has always been a connecting place in Winnipeg, and the building is beautiful and the room is beautiful," Malabar said.

Malabar said since she got started planning the idea snowballed. She's now got close to 50 vendors signed up, selling wares ranging from jewelry, Valentine cookies and other baked goodies to gluten-free pet treats and Manitoba-made kimchi.

​There's even going to be some fresh produce, in the form of microgreens. A local vendor is bringing in seven varieties, she said.

It's not the only farmers' market you can check out this winter in Winnipeg: Downtown Winnipeg Biz is hosting one option at Manitoba Hydro Place on Thursdays throughout the February, March and into April, and the St. Norbert Farmer's Market goes on twice a month all winter long.

If you can't wait and want to get into the action on Sunday, Malabar's market runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Union Station at 123 Main Street.