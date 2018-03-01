A building at Winnipeg's Université de Saint-Boniface was evacuated Thursday and authorities were called after a routine inspection of a laboratory found expired acid.

Around 1 p.m., a container of picric acid was found in a science lab at the university that had exceeded its expiry date, the school said in a news release.

Spokesperson Robert Simard said the school contacted authorities immediately and they responded quickly.

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution, the school wrote in its release. The acid itself isn't explosive, the note explains, but it can be dangerous if it degrades.

The school thanked staff for responding quickly and correctly following emergency protocols.

Normal school activity will resume Friday.