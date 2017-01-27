Five months after its U-Pass program rolled out, Winnipeg Transit officials say the city should share its revenue from fees with student associations from the two participating universities, and reimburse the groups for money spent on implementation.

The student bus pass was introduced in September 2016 after city council approved the project in co-operation with the University of Manitoba Students' Union and the University of Winnipeg Students' Association.

A Winnipeg Transit report released on Friday says the two student groups incurred total costs of about $23,000 to implement the program. At the same time, the groups lost the revenue they were receiving each year from a one per cent commission on the sale of the old monthly student bus passes.

Under the U-Pass agreement, UMSU and UWSA don't get any share of the fees paid by students for the pass, but the report says the groups incur regular costs to keep the program running.

Transit officials say the city should enter a new agreement with the groups to give the student organizations half a per cent of the fees collected for the U-Pass annually, which it estimates will total about $26,000 for the U of M and $7,500 for the U of W, as well as cover implementation costs.

"The payments to both U-Pass partners total $56,500 and can be accommodated within Transit's 2017 operating budget," the report says.

The recommendations will be presented to the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works on Jan. 31. After that, the plan must be approved by the city's executive policy committee and then city council.