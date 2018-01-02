A Winnipeg city councillor is starting out the new year with a pledge to take the bus to work and back every day in January to learn about the transit system.

"I hear about buses that are too full, I hear about buses being late. You know, [I] hear about all sorts of issues in the system, and we need to make transit better in Winnipeg so people decide to take it," said St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard.

Allard started his month-long commitment on Tuesday, one day after a 25-cent fare increase took effect in Winnipeg. The increase is the largest fare hike since 2008 and comes after the city's executive policy committee voted to raise the price of on-street parking to avoid cutting transit routes.

It's been at least a year since he last took the bus, Allard said. When CBC News asked each of Winnipeg's city councillors in December how often they took the bus, he rated his own transit use as "seldom." Only Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie, who cannot drive, said he used the bus frequently.

Allard said he encountered a few hiccups on his first day back. He had to change stops after thinking he missed one bus and then didn't have enough change to pay for the one he finally caught. His assistant, who has a Peggo transit card, came to his rescue so he could get on.

By the end of the day, Allard had purchased his own Peggo card, which he'll use for the rest of the month — although he noted he couldn't buy one at any of the convenience stores in walking distance from his home in a post on his Facebook page.

He'll be using the bus to get to and from work and for work-related appointments throughout the day. He plans to try every route that passes through his ward.

"I think every time somebody chooses to use transit, it means one car less on the road, which means less traffic. It really is the future of our city and the direction we need to be going," he said.

But he wants to see transit services improve in the city so more Winnipeggers rely on it.

"In my case, if I walk to work in less than I [need] to take the bus, then I'll think twice about buying a monthly or yearly subscription to taking the bus," he said.

Residents weigh in

Mary Woodsworth, who lives on Ste. Anne's Road, said she sent Allard an email about transit service after seeing his post on Facebook.

She uses a wheelchair to get around for longer distances, and wrote in the email that snow build-up around the bus stop in front of her condo has prevented her from taking the bus as much as she'd like.

"This area has new condos [that have] gone up in the last few years, so there's more people of all ages and mobility around here," she wrote in the email, which she provided to CBC News.

St. Boniface resident Kristen Hill said she thinks Allard's plan is the best way to see how transit service is in the area.

"I appreciate the fact that he is willing to wait the 45 minutes when the bus is late," Hill told CBC News in an email.

She likes the service in the neighbourhood when she uses it, but Hill said she doesn't ride the bus often. Bus tickets or Peggo cards aren't easily accessible for her because many of the stores in her area don't sell them, she said.

"I would love to see the Shell down [my] street get them, or one of the convenience stores nearby getting them," she wrote. "Even if it's not Peggo, I usually just get bus tickets for myself, and my eight year old daughter."