A 58-year-old man has died after being hit by a transit bus in downtown Winnipeg on Monday.

He was hit at the intersection of Fort Street and Graham Avenue around 3 p.m. and rushed to hospital.

Police said on Tuesday morning that the man had died from his injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours, re-opening at about 9:30 p.m.

Police and Transit are working together to investigate the incident.