A man has been charged with threatening to kill a Winnipeg Transit driver and supervisor after becoming aggressive when the pair woke him up on a bus early Wednesday.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said the man became "quite aggressive" shortly after midnight on the bus, which was stopped on Portage Avenue at Garry Street.

Police arrested the 18-year-old and found out he was under a court order to leave a bus if asked to do so by a driver.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said the man "has issues in terms of being disruptive and not obeying directions by people who are trying to manage these buses."

He's been charged with uttering threats and failing to comply with a court order.