Winnipeg transit workers and labour representatives are coming together in a rally for change and healing Friday morning after a city bus operator was attacked and killed on the job earlier this week.

Irvine Fraser, 58, died Tuesday after he was assaulted with a knife by a man who was on the bus as Fraser pulled up to his last stop around 2 a.m.

Since his death, many Winnipeg Transit operators have come forward with concerns over safety.

John Callahan, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Winnipeg, said the Friday rally is intended as a show of support and a cry for change.

"First, it's a call to action, of course, for the recent events, and, I mean, all our concerns about safety for our bus operators," Callahan said.

"Also it's a chance for us, an opportunity for healing for some of our members as well, and to honour our fallen brother who was slain."

Callahan said he wants to see safety improvements for Winnipeg bus drivers, including a change to fare collection taking the onus off bus drivers. Winnipeg may be called on to be a leader on transit safety, he said.

'A national issue'

Callahan said the expected guest list for the event includes city councillors, a representative from the Winnipeg Labour Council and the national president of Amalgamated Transit Union, along with presidents from regional ATU branches across Canada.

"This isn't a local issue, this is a national issue," Callahan said.

Callahan said NDP MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood–Transcona) is expected to speak, and fundraisers will present money raised on GoFundMe to Fraser's family.

Callahan said the event is open to all workers and labour supporters, not just transit operators.

"At the end of it all, it's one message. It's about health and safety and protection for working people, and especially for bus operators," he said.

The rally starts at 10 a.m. at 510 Main St. in Winnipeg.