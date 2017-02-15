The incident that led to the death of a Winnipeg Transit driver on Tuesday started with a sleeping passenger but quickly turned violent, police and the head of the driver's union say.

The driver, Irvine Fraser, pulled up to the last stop on his final run to the University of Manitoba just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The only passenger was sleeping at the back, so Fraser went to wake him, said John Callahan, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Winnipeg.

It's not clear why everything exploded.

"A scuffle ensued, a physical altercation, and it ended up outside the bus," Callahan said.

That's where Fraser, 58, was fatally stabbed. Blood-stained snow was visible Tuesday as students walked past the parked bus, bordered by police tape as investigators went over the scene.

Passengers fall asleep quite often and generally, they wake up and go on their way, Callahan said.

"But who knows, they could wake up swinging. You just don't know," he said.

A 22-year-old man is in custody after Tuesday's fatal stabbing of Winnipeg bus driver Irvine Fraser. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A 22-year-old man was arrested not far from the scene, at a bend on the frozen Red River that runs adjacent to the campus. Charges have not yet been laid against the man, who is known to police.

Callahan has spoken to Fraser's wife, who is distraught and still recovering from the recent death of a daughter. She and Fraser were raising their granddaughter together.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Fraser's colleagues to help his widow and family.

Callahan, who said he doesn't want Fraser to have died in vain, hopes the incident leads to changes to make the job safer for drivers.

That starts with examining where some of the routes end, he said. Maybe they all need to wind up downtown, in a more central location where there is better security and an on-street inspector, Callahan said. That allows an extra person to be there to help wake a sleeper.

The U of M campus is far from downtown, dark and quiet at the hour Fraser pulled in at the end of his shift.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said in a news conference Tuesday that he would reach out to Callahan to talk about safety improvements.

Callahan said he is looking forward to that.