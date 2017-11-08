​Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the man responsible for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Saturday evening.

Aisha Walker was riding a bus going down Portage Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when she saw an intoxicated man repeatedly harassing a female passenger, she said.

She stepped in to try to stop it and started arguing with the harasser, she told the CBC on Sunday. That's when another man walked up, started arguing with Walker and then punched her in the face, she said.

The man who delivered the punch then ran out the back door of the bus, leaving Walker with shattered teeth and a black eye.

Police are asking the public to help identify the man, who they said is about six feet tall, skinny, in his late 20s to early 30s and has a goatee.

Police might release images of the man this afternoon, Const. Rob Carver said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-786-8477.