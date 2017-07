Winnipeg's largest water park is officially open for business.

The Transcona Aquatic Park held its grand opening Friday after four years and $5.8 million worth of renovations.

Transcona Centennial Pool was originally built in 1967, but renovations to turn it into a water park began in 2013.

The new park features four water slides, diving boards and a spray pad.

The water park, located at 1101 Wabasha St., is offering free admission for visitors on June 30, July 1 and July 2.