A worker at a Winnipeg spa was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the corporate truck he was driving collided with a train on Thursday, west of Pembina Highway.

"The employee seems to have a minor injury," Marianne Trotier, a spokesperson for Nordic spa Thermëa, wrote in an email. She said he was taken to hospital.

CN Rail spokesperson Kate Fenske confirmed a northbound CN train struck a westbound vehicle at a Chevrier Boulevard rail crossing around 1 p.m.

"The crossing is protected with lights and bells and they were activated at the time of the collision," she said.

A city spokesperson said Winnipeg fire paramedic services were called to the scene and took the driver of a truck to hospital in stable condition.

Police say there were no reported injuries after a train and truck crashed west of Pembina Thursday. (Warren Kay/CBC)

A section of Chevrier between French and Hudson streets, and part of Clarence Avenue between Marshall Bay and Hudson, were closed for a few hours after the crash, said Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver.

There was some minor infrastructure damage in the area but no spills reported from the train, Carver said.

Winnipeg police did not attend the scene, Carver said, but CN Rail officers remained in the area just before 3 p.m.

Wish him 'quick recovery'

Trotier said the worker called his manager at Thermëa right after the crash.

"The manager was one of the first on site, because it happened close to Thermëa," she said.

She said the manager remained at the hospital with the employee into the afternoon Thursday. The worker was "shaken up" but remained "in good spirit," Trotier said.

"We are still waiting to hear from him about the state of health of our employee," she said.

"We, Thermea and Group Nordik are wholeheartedly with our employee and we wish him a quick recovery. We are [relieved] that this accident is not more serious [than] what it could've been."