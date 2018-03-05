Skating at The Forks, by the numbers

Another skating season at The Forks in Winnipeg has come and gone — and it was a record-breaker.

The Red River Mutual Skating Trail officially closed on Sunday after 72 days open, which is the longest season the trail has had.

The trail also smashed The Forks' previous record for length, stretching 10 kilometres from The Forks down the Red and Assiniboine Rivers.

To put a cap on the season, check out these stats compiled by The Forks.

1.1 million: Litres of water pumped from the Red River to flood the trail.

Litres of water pumped from the Red River to flood the trail. 1,011: Kilometres driven by the Olympic Ice Resurfacer to maintain the trail.

Kilometres driven by the Olympic Ice Resurfacer to maintain the trail. 28: Number of smart phones lost and found on the trail.

Number of smart phones lost and found on the trail. 282: Litres of coffee consumed by the 12-person maintenance crew.

Litres of coffee consumed by the 12-person maintenance crew. 200: Number of Tall Grass Prairie cinnamon buns consumed by the crew.

Number of Tall Grass Prairie cinnamon buns consumed by the crew. 36: Inches of ice recorded at the thickest point on the trail.

Inches of ice recorded at the thickest point on the trail. 450: Number of recycled Christmas trees used along the trail.

Number of recycled Christmas trees used along the trail. 20: Number of warming huts along the trail. (You can still see them at The Forks, near the canopy.)

Number of warming huts along the trail. (You can still see them at The Forks, near the canopy.) 43: Number of hockey pucks recovered from berms along the trail

Number of hockey pucks recovered from berms along the trail 600,000: Approximate number of visitors recorded over January and February.

The Forks advises people to stay off the river from here on in. On-land rinks have also closed.