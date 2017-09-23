A group of teens beat and stabbed a man in what police are calling a random assault.

Police Const. Jay Murray says a group of four or five teens assaulted a 45-year-old man Friday at about 10:30 p.m.

The man was beaten and stabbed in the lower body while walking in the area of St. John's Avenue and Salter Street.

"Officers arrived on scene and applied a tactical tourniquet to the victim to help stabilize the injury and stop the bleeding," Murray said, adding the teens were gone by the time police arrived.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but is now stable.

Murray said investigators don't believe the man and teens knew each other, and that the assault appears to be random.

"There was a short little interaction between the two groups prior to this happening, but we don't believe the victim antagonized them in any way or did anything wrong," Murray said.

The Winnipeg Police Service's Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate.

