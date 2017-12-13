The Sikh Society of Manitoba claims the City of Winnipeg's proposed vehicle-for-hire regulations "disvalue the Sikh community and other minority groups" because of the effects of the new rules on the taxi industry.

Ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft will be able to compete with taxis in Winnipeg as soon as March 1, pending a council vote today on new vehicle-for-hire regulations.

Council is poised to approve a package of rules intended to increase the number of taxis on Winnipeg's streets as well as their competition.​

The regulations call for the city to issue 60 new taxi licenses in March, another 60 at the end of the year and then monitor population levels to ensure there is at least one taxi for every 1,203 residents. The current ratio is one taxi for every 1,555 Winnipeggers.

The city will not regulate the number of Uber and Lyft drivers on its streets, but will not allow them to be flagged down on city streets or to accept cash payments, as taxis are allowed to do. Uber and Lyft drivers must undergo the same criminal background checks and vehicle-safety certifications as taxi drivers, but won't have to install shields.

The plan also calls for taxis to drive in diamond lanes for a year as part of a trial that is opposed by cycling lobby group Bike Winnipeg and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505.

It will cost the city $1.3 million to regulate all vehicles for hire, but the city expects to recover this money from taxi licences and fees from taxis and services such as Uber and Lyft. The dissolution of the provincial taxicab board left this task in the city's hands.

In a letter to Mayor Brian Bowman and other members of council, the Sikh Society of Manitoba president Sukhdev Singh Brar asserts taxi industry voices have not been heard.

"We feel that by disvaluing the entire industry, you disvalue the Sikh community and other minority groups," Brar writes in the letter.

Dozens of cab drivers attended city hall today. They have support from several members of council who are expected to vote against the city's regulations, Russ Wyatt (Transcona), Ross Eadie (Mynarski) and Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan)

The west gallery in the city council building is nearly full for the final council meeting of the calendar year. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Earlier Wednesday, representatives from Uber and Lyft spoke in favour of the city's regulations.

Prashanthi Raman, Lyft's Chicago-based policy director, reiterated the safety benefits of ride-hailing technology, which include GPS vehicle tracking, cashless transactions and the disclosure of driver and passenger identities.

"These are the most robust driver-screening background processes I've seen in Canada, to this council's credit," said Chris Schafer, Uber's Toronto-based public policy manager for Canada.

"These are the weakest safety regulations in Canada," countered Scott MacFadyen, who represents Unicity and Duffy's Taxi.

During the morning portion of the debate, Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt accused the city of engaging in "systemic racism" through its dealings with the taxi industry.

Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry Coun. Jenny Gerbasi demanded he withdraw that comment, but was overruled by council speaker Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan).