Mayor Brian Bowman claims he was threatened by a taxi-company representative over Winnipeg's plans to create regulations to govern ride-hailing companies such ​as Uber and Lyft.

Speaking at an executive policy committee meeting on Wednesday, Bowman alleged to a group of taxi-industry delegates that a member of their ranks threatened him over the weekend — but did not identify the alleged offender or divulge the nature of the threat.

The mayor made his comments during a series of delegations from Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition representative Scott McFadyen, Unicity Taxi's Tarlochan Gill and Duffy's representative Jaspal Bedi.

They appeared before EPC to support Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie's request to allow the taxi industry to be involved in the creation of new regulations governing ride-hailing services.

The province is expected to pass legislation that will allow companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in Winnipeg as soon as March. The city is preparing to create regulations to govern the new services as well as cabs, in line with provincial plans to dissolve its own Taxicab Board.

Taxi-industry representatives appeared before EPC to once again assert they have not been consulted and wish to be part of a working group that will help the city create regulations governing all vehicles for hire.

Duffy's owner-operator Jaspal Bedi accused Bowman of making a backroom deal with the premier, but later retracted that statement and apologized. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Bedi accused the mayor of cooking up a deal with Premier Brian Pallister, but later apologized for his language after Bowman objected.

The mayor also asserted he was threatened in some manner and asked the delegates to be more respectful.

Bowman's office has been asked to elaborate on the nature of the threat. Taxi-industry representatives said they have no knowledge of the incident.