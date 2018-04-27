Hundreds of taxi drivers protest alleged mistreatment from cab owners

More than 250 cab drivers converged in a Winnipeg parking lot Thursday night to protest what they say is unfair treatment by taxi-owners.

"There is a disrespect … and we don't want this to happen," Harvey Bara, a Unicity driver of four years, said while flanked by scores of other drivers from Unicity and Duffy's Taxi.

Harvey Bara has been driving for Unicity for four years. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Gohar Aftab, a Duffy driver of 11 years, claimed owners impose arbitrary rules on drivers.

"Overnight they make the rules, overnight they break the rules," he said.

Others said owners have been threatening to suspend drivers for meeting with each other to discuss how the industry is evolving in the presence of ride-hailing companies and regulatory duties switching from the now-defunct Manitoba Taxicab Board to the Winnipeg Parking Authority.

The drivers met in a parking lot at Polo Park Shopping Centre Thursday night after, they say a driver was suspended following a previous meeting of drivers on Wednesday night in Assiniboine Park.

"I guess they don't like our unity, they don't like our gathering, and constantly we've been getting messages on our screen, on our taxi meter, that if you guys get together you might get suspended," Bara said.

Bhupender Singh has been a driver with Duffy's for eight years. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Varinder Chahal, who has been driving cabs for 20 years, said he is the driver who was suspended Thursday night.

Chahal claims he was parked at the airport with other taxis when one owner showed up and started verbally abusing him. When a second owner came by and told him to leave, Chahal says he refused.

Varinder Chahal says he was suspended without reason Thursday night. (Wendy Buelow/CBC) "And suddenly 'no you're suspended.' I said, 'For what?' No answer, and then I said I'm not going to leave … he said then I am going to call security on you. Then suddenly people [drivers] got mad," he said.

Bhupender Singh, a Duffy's driver of eight years, said cab owners impose strict rules on the people who drive for them.

"It's my way or the highway … follow this or you're out," he said.

Singh said drivers should be able to meet to discuss whatever they want without fear of punishment from owners.

"We were just exercizing our right to assemble peacefully just because what's happening in the industry, that was the reason," he said. "This is Canada, we have rights."

Parminder Tiwana has been driving a taxi for four years and said there is no standardization in the industry, which means individual owners can decide how much money drivers owe them after each shift with little recourse for the drivers.

Parminder Tiwana has been driving a taxi at night for four years. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Tiwana claimed that when some owners found out the drivers had assembled they came to the protest "and took their cabs already, and they already asked the driver don't come and work tomorrow."

Tiwana claims some cab owners plan to change the fees some owners charge drivers to use their cab, thanks to lower demand, which he associates with ride-hailing companies moving into the Winnipeg market.

"Some of the drivers are already paying the increase because they don't have any other option because when you are doing a particular job for the last five, six years, it's not easy to switch."

Drivers aren't the only ones facing challenges. Earlier this week at a meeting on accessible transit, many with mobility issues, questioned how the city's parking authority, which now oversees the vehicle for hire industry, plans to boost the amount of accessible ride-hailing vehicles on the road.

A parking authority policy analyst said the city is doing the best it can to address the many needs of the taxi industry, but said it has been a steep learning curve for the city after the province dissolved the taxicab board late last year and saddled the city with taxi and ride-hailing regulatory duties.

CBC News has reached out to the Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition, which represents Unicity and Duffy's.

The taxi drivers plan to meet again on Sunday.