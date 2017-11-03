The City of Winnipeg is still cruising toward a modest year-end surplus, though the expected pool of black ink has shrunk.

The city is projecting a $400,000 year-end surplus for the end of 2017, based on accounting from the end of September, controller Paul Olafson says in a report to city council's finance committee.

That projected surplus is down from the $1-million surplus the city was expecting a month ago. The final accounting for 2017 will be known in February.

Surpluses of this size fall well within the margin of error for accounting purposes. The city's operating budget for this year is $1.08 billion.