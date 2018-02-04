Winnipeg superfan praying for an Eagles win at Super Bowl

When his favourite team made it to the Super Bowl, one Winnipeg fan dyed his hair green, packed up his car and headed to Minneapolis to take in football's biggest event.

Winnipegger Luke Mazur has been in Minnesota since Thursday and has scooped up tickets to watch his favourite team, the Philadephia Eagles, take on the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.

"Back around '98, I think, I started playing football for the East Side Eagles in East Kildonan. So it's just when it came time to pick a team I picked the Eagles, obviously."

The trip has already paid off — while visiting the Mall of America, he ran into a couple of his favourite players.

Mazur tried to play it cool, he said, but he couldn't resist asking for selfies.

Luke Mazur snaps a selfie with the Eagles' Jason Peters. (Luke Mazur/Supplied)

"I saw Jason Peters, who's an offensive lineman with [the Eagles} so he's one of my favourites. He's hurt now, he won't be playing tonight, but yeah, I kind of had to hold back.

"I'm not a little kid, I can't get away with running up to each and every one of them."

Not only did he get to meet Peters and Eagles' wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, he spotted the entire Patriots team at Mall of America's amusement park, Nickelodian Universe.

"They rented it out for their families," said Mazer. "So they were coming out there, like Bob Kraft, the owner of the Patriots was coming out, and a couple of the players, like Devin McCourty — and no Tom Brady.

"Everyone was waiting to see Tom Brady, but I'm sure he went out a back door or he's still in the theme park waiting to get out," joked Mazur.

Luke Mazur and his girlfriend Kelly Becker in Minneapolis. (Luke Mazur/Submitted)

Predictions for the game

The Eagles are the underdogs, said Mazur, but he said if the team sticks together, they have a chance.

"They're going to have to almost do a carbon copy defence against Minnesota, they played really well. If they can do that against the Patriots, I think they'll have a chance to hang in there with Brady and the boys."

In the meantime, Mazur said he plans to simply enjoy the experience, win or lose — although he'd still like to see an Eagles win.

"I'm not a big prediction guy but I obviously gotta go for The Birds," he said. "I don't even mind if they win by one point, I just want to win."

And if they don't win, he's hoping for a win closer to home.

"I have to keep my roots in Winnipeg, though, if I could see the Blue Bombers win a Grey Cup it would be just as big."