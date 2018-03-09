Winnipeg students play with their food in the name of science

Air Date: Mar 09, 2018 5:50 PM CT

Winnipeg students play with their food in the name of science1:59

Hundreds of students gathered at Kildonan Place on Friday for the annual Spaghetti Bridge Competition. It's part of Provincial Engineering and Geoscience Week. Students pushed their spaghetti bridges to the breaking point to see which was the strongest!

