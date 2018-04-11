Winnipeggers fill streets, malls, offices with whiteout gear
Wearing your Winnipeg Jets gear? Send us a picture!
The Winnipeg Jets have made the playoffs and Winnipeg is ready for the whiteout.
CBC was on the streets Wednesday to capture the spirit of the city as fans get ready to cheer on the Jets in their first game against the Minnesota Wild.
Politicians got into the spirit Wednesday as well:
Covering EPC today... <a href="https://twitter.com/MikePagtakhan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikePagtakhan</a> starts off by asking for permission to wear Jets jerseys and face paint. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoJetsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoJetsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/R4TgKomxeB">pic.twitter.com/R4TgKomxeB</a>—@glowacky
Let’s hear you MANITOBA! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoJetsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoJetsGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGWhiteOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGWhiteOut</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/h4QyjaL4E1">pic.twitter.com/h4QyjaL4E1</a>—@Brian_Pallister
Are you wearing white and blue? Send a picture to talkback@cbc.ca.
