Winnipeg police prepare for 'every type of threat' at whiteout party after Toronto van attack

Winnipeg police say a deadly van attack in Toronto on Monday is in their minds as they plan security for the upcoming Jets street party, but they already had considered similar threats.

Insp. Dave Dalal, a police special event commander, said on Tuesday that they are "mindful" of the Toronto attack and continually reassess threats at events.

"You can't prevent these attacks everywhere, as you've seen. Nobody thought it would happen in Toronto and we don't know what will happen locally," Dalal told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

"But we're doing our best to make sure that doesn't happen here."

On Monday, a van driver plowed into a number of pedestrians in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area of North York in Toronto, killing 10 and injuring 15.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is in custody.

Dalal said attackers that use vehicles as weapons to plow into crowds are "prolific," because the attacks are easy to execute but hard to prevent.

Police stand near a damaged van in Toronto after a van crashed into and killed pedestrians on Monday. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

At the last Jets street party, which took place before the Toronto deaths, dump trucks blocked streets at every entrance, Dalal said, serving as immense, movable blockades to prevent vehicles from veering towards the crowd — intentionally or otherwise.

​The street parties have been held on closed-off downtown streets during Jets home games throughout the NHL playoff series. The last party, on Friday, drew more than 15,000 fans and Dalal said attendance is expected to grow.

The trucks are preferable to other options, such as cement blockades, because they're easier to move, Dalal said. If an emergency happens inside the street party, staff can drive the trucks out of the way to allow emergency vehicles to get inside.

"I won't get into tactics, but we have a layered approach," Dalal said. "People will see street closures to prevent vehicles from accessing the area, you'll see officers at various points leading into the area as a visible presence."

Police presence will grow with the crowd, Dalal said. Officers are working with party planners to get a sense of how big it could be as organizers consider expansion in the second round of playoffs.

Police are constantly re-evaluating threat levels at the public parties, but the overall game plan hasn't changed in light of the Toronto attack.

"Our tactics attempt to deal with every type of threat and that's not going to change," Dalal said.

There's still no date for when the Winnipeg Jets will face the Nashville Predators in the first game of the second round of the playoffs, which means police don't know when the street party will happen.

Previous parties have started two hours before the puck drops at home games.