Residential plowing to begin in Winnipeg on Wednesday

Crews will start plowing Winnipeg's residential streets on Wednesday morning, continuing the clean-up process after a storm that started Sunday and buried southern Manitoba in a thick layer of snow.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow fell on Winnipeg Sunday night and Monday morning, CBC meteorologist John Sauder said, and five additional centimetres were expected to fall throughout the day.

Truck plows went out Sunday night and continued working throughout the day. More than 200 pieces of equipment were working in the city on Monday morning, and around 400 are expected to be used during the operation.

A grader plowing operation is set to begin Monday night and continue Tuesday, focusing on main routes, bus routes and collector streets, the city said in a news release.

A back lane plow will begin Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., the city said. Plowing of sidewalks and active transportation paths is also underway and will continue until complete.

A snow route parking ban is in effect in the city and will stay in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the city said. The ban prohibits parking on snow routes from midnight to 7 a.m.

Residential parking ban to begin Wednesday evening

The city said plowing of residential streets will start Wednesday evening. A residential parking ban will take effect at 7 p.m. that day.

The city urges residents to confirm their snow zone to figure out when their street is scheduled for cleaning. You can check your zone online, with the Know Your Zone app or by calling 311.

Plowing will begin in snow zones C, I, M, O, S and V on Wednesday and continue until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Residential parking bans are scheduled as follows:

7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday: C, I, M, O, S and V.

7 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Thursday: D, F, H, K, N, R and U.

7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday: E, G, J, L, P, Q and T.

7 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Friday: B

7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday: A

Vehicles parked on streets under the general snow route ban may receive a $100 ticket — $50 if paid early — and be towed to a compound.

If you're parked on the street during a residential parking ban you could get a $150 ticket — $75 if paid early — and towed to another street. You can call 311 for help finding your vehicle if it gets towed.

You can also find the city's residential parking ban schedule on its website.