A 45-year-old man found dead in a West End home early in the morning on Wednesday was the victim of a stabbing, Winnipeg police say.

The man was found dead in the residence on Furby Street between Ellice and Sargent avenues around 2:30 a.m., police said Wednesday.

On Thursday, police confirmed in a news release that the man had been stabbed.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

1 of 2 stabbing deaths Wednesday

The man was the first of two people who died following stabbings on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said a 27-year-old man from St. Theresa Point, Man., had died following a stabbing in the Lord Selkirk Park area.

Both deaths are being investigated by the Winnipeg police homicide unit.