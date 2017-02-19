After a lack of funds threatened to cancel the festivities altogether, Louis Riel Day is back on the calendar at the St. Boniface Museum.

Museum director Vania Gagnon said a month ago, it looked like the special programming on the holiday Monday would have to be cancelled to cut costs. The museum put out a call for help, which was answered by the Manitoba Metis Federation.

"They were a partner 10 years ago for the inaugural kick-off and launch of Riel Day in the province, so it's a perfect fit," Gagnon said.

Vania Gagnon, director of the St. Boniface Museum, says the museum is offering a full suite of programming on Louis Riel Day, including free hot chocolate and bannock, storytelling, beadwork demonstrations and a guided bus tour. (CBC)

In addition to a $3,000 contribution to fund existing programming, the federation is pitching in its own resources to add to celebrations, including historic documents and a guided bus tour, a spokeswoman for the museum said.

Gagnon said the museum has a long-standing relationship with the MMF. Three of the Riel-related objects were loaned to the site by the federation.

"They do entrust us with the care of those objects, including Riel's sash, and they entrust us with our ability to tell the story of the Metis also and of Riel, day-in, day-out, year after year," Gagnon said. "We've been doing that for 50 years."

'We just can't do it on our own'

The museum will be free on Monday, Gagnon said, as will special events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entertainment will include:

Beadwork demonstration

Storytelling

Historical presentations

Free bannock and hot chocolate all day

The museum receives funding from the province, but Gagnon said that number hasn't gone up in a number of years.

"So overall, we know costs are going up and the operating fund isn't," she said.

"So we are at the point where we're reaching out and we're saying, 'You know what, we do need help for some of these big events that the community loves and that we love to put on, we just can't do it on our own.'"