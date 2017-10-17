Winnipeg's St. Boniface Hospital will get 50 additional nursing positions as part of ongoing hospital consolidation in the city, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced Tuesday.

The new positions will be created to fit with a new schedule for nurses at the hospital, which currently has high vacancy rates and the highest overtime and sick rates in the city, the health authority said in a news release.

"We want to ensure that the right resources are in place to improve service continuity for patients while reducing staff turnover and the need for overtime," said Krista Williams, chief health operations officer for the health authority, in the written release.

The new, standardized schedule will reduce the current 80 different shift combinations down to 20, said Karlee Blatz, WRHA senior labour relations counsel, in the release.

The health authority will also introduce a new schedule for support staff at the Health Sciences Centre, eliminating "smaller, harder to staff" equivalent full-time positions.

Schedules at the hospital haven't been reviewed in a decade, the health authority said. The new system will impact roughly 250 out of the hospitals 2,800 support staff workers.

"These changes are necessary to address service levels that in the past have varied with the time of day and will allow for consistent levels in patient care, regardless of what time of day they are seen," the health authority wrote in its release.

The new schedules are part of a major overhaul of Winnipeg's health-care system, announced by the health authority and the province in April and intended to streamline and consolidate resources.

The overhaul has already seen the closure of the Misericordia Urgent Care Centre and the transformation of the Victoria Hospital emergency department into an urgent care centre.

The ER at the Seven Oaks General Hospital will also be converted to an urgent care centre, and the Concordia Hospital's emergency department will be closed altogether.