The mother of a Winnipeg man is worried and searching for her son after he left a hospital without being discharged this week.

Tanner Sinclair, 24, was in St. Boniface Hospital this week to have a finger amputated due to a bad infection in his hand, said his mom, Pat Bruderer.

The operation happened Thursday, Bruderer said, and on Friday, Sinclair left the hospital.

"I'm concerned for my son's safety, his life, and I'm concerned for his medical well-being," she said.

Bruderer said her son is a vulnerable person and he's likely in pain.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the missing persons unit is looking for Sinclair.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, police ask that you call investigators at 204-986-6250.