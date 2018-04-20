Better late than never: Winnipeggers hit parks, patios and links as temps finally hit double digits

Temperatures are finally climbing into the double digits and Winnipeggers are taking advantage of the late start to spring.

On Friday, temperatures climbed to 15 C and Shooters Golf Course on Main Street opened its course at noon — but by 11 a.m. dozens of avid golfers were already warming up.

"It's refreshing," course owner Guido Cerasani said. "Everyone's got a lot of pent-up demand, so now it's great out and they're all out."

Cerasani said his crews worked hard to get the snow off the ground and the greens, and get tee boxes in place.

Winnipeggers hit the driving range at Shooters Golf Course on Friday. (CBC News)

On the patio of Saffron's on Corydon Avenue, Winnipeggers like Carol Vandal and Susanne Robertson raised their glasses to what they hope is the end of winter.

"It's great — especially when the rest of Canada isn't that warm," Robertson said. "It's fabulous to be oustside. No mosquitos yet, so it's perfect."

After a long, cold winter and an unseasonably cool start to spring, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 17 degrees by Sunday.

A pup enjoys a pat and a walk through Assiniboine Park on Friday. (CBC News)

More from CBC Manitoba: