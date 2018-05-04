Winter dog doo causes a stink as grass greens up in Winnipeg dog parks

Spring is in the air but what's underfoot in Winnipeg dog parks is frustrating pet owners.

"Most people in Winnipeg, I like to think, are responsible pet owners," said Leland Gordon, chief operating officer for the city's animal services.

"But there's that small percentage of them that obviously aren't cleaning up after their pets, and then of course after we have the winter thaw it definitely starts to show."

Gordon told CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Friday that last year there were 283 complaints to the city about leftover pet poo.

Sixty-six of those complaints led to warnings and 21 pet owners were ticketed, he said. Fines for not cleaning up after your pet range from $200 to $400.

Dog owners at the Charleswood Dog Park weren't impressed with the amount of poop they saw peeking out of the grass.

"It happens every spring when the snow melts and all of a sudden there's six months worth of people neglecting the park," said David Mintz, who was walking his dog in the park Wednesday afternoon.

David Mintz is frustrated by all the dog poop he sees in the Charleswood Dog Park in spring. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"Some of us are here every day and it's just frustrating to have to walk around in a landmine of poop."

Anthony Conte also called it frustrating, and he's at a loss about why some dog owners don't stoop and scoop.

"I like to think of myself as a responsible owner, so I'll pick up after mine," he said.

"Maybe they forgot to bring a bag or maybe laziness, but I'm not sure why people wouldn't pick up after their dogs."

Anthony Conte says he doesn't understand why dog owners don't clean up after their pets. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Gordon said there are reasons other than the ick factor why dog owners shouldn't leave behind dog poop.

People might think turning a blind eye to their dog's winter dookie is a victimless crime, but it can actually pose health risks. Dog poop can carry parasites — even canine parvovirus — that may be transmitted to other pooches, he said, and it ruins park grass.

"We love our green spaces as Winnipeggers," he said. "When you let your dog poop and you don't clean it up, you're actually degrading the park that you and your pet enjoy. So it's bad for the grass, it's bad for the park."

Gordon advises anyone who sees a pet owner not pick up poo to first offer them a spare bag, because it's possible they've just run out or forgotten them at home. It's always wise to pack two bags — biodegradable are best — when going to the park or for a walk, he said.

If all else fails and the person refuses to co-operate, one option is to get photos of the pet, owner, their vehicle licence plate or home address if possible, and email it to the city at 311@winnipeg.ca.