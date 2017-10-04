Winnipeg Jets fans headed to Wednesday night's home opener at Bell MTS Place won't notice any drastic changes to the venue's security procedures in the wake of two attacks at events last weekend.

That doesn't mean the incidents are being ignored.

With attacks in Las Vegas and Edmonton dominating headlines this week, True North Sports and Entertainment — which owns the Winnipeg Jets and the downtown rink — is all too aware of the challenges and risks that come with operating a public venue.

"I think any incident like this reverberates to the entire sports and entertainment industry across the country and across North America," said Rob Wozny, vice-president of communications for True North.

"You review your plans and policies and procedures."

Wozny wouldn't disclose True North's security measures, but did note fans attending hockey games this season at its venues would likely notice an increased presence from its canine unit. The unit consists of two dogs trained to sniff out possible explosives and their handler, who has more than 30 years of experience.

Barriers up

Investors Group Field, meanwhile, has taken more concrete action in addressing security concerns.

Concrete barriers outside of the football stadium have been added to "ensure the safety of all patrons" attending events there, a spokesperson with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers wrote in an email.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif faces five charges of attempted murder. (Edmonton Police Service)

The barriers were put up just days after four people were injured after being hit by a vehicle in multiple incidents near Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, where the Bombers were playing the Edmonton Eskimos. A police officer working crowd control for the CFL game was also stabbed.

Terrorism charges are pending against 30-year-old Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is in custody.

The incidents hit close to home for Bombers players, who were inside the Edmonton stadium when the incidents occurred.

"It's very scary. I had some friends there at the game that drove down from Calgary," defensive back Maurice Leggett said Tuesday, adding he didn't actually learn of the incident until the following day.

"My grandmother called. She's never scared of anything, and that was the one moment she was scared."

Police considering 'new products'

The changes aren't being limited to sports venues.

Winnipeg police announced this week they will begin implementing new security measures in response to the recent trend of people using vehicles in attacks.

"We expect to introduce some new products, probably this year. There'll be mobile barricades to assist police in blocking areas so there is no vehicle access where we don't want vehicle access," said Winnipeg police deputy chief of operations Gord Perrier.

Perrier wouldn't go into more detail on "tactical things or operational things" being adopted by the police service because he didn't want to reveal too much.

"People that often perpetrate these acts do their research as well," he said.

Meanwhile, officials at Assiniboine Park said their security plan already takes traffic control into account.

A spokesperson told CBC the park is monitored 24 hours per day and traffic-control measures are enacted when pedestrians are most likely to be on the road, such as during fundraising runs and when the park is at capacity during events like Canada Day.

"While we are paying close attention to the events that have taken place in Edmonton and elsewhere, we do not anticipate any change to our security policies or procedures at this time," the spokesperson for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy said.